Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target at $67.38

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

