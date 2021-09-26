Analysts Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $71.56

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 188,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,188. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

