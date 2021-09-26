Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) PT at $14.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,161. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $5.2278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

