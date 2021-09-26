Analyzing NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) & National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. NBT Bancorp pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Australia Bank pays out 113.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NBT Bancorp and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Australia Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given NBT Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Volatility & Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 30.38% 12.63% 1.34% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 3.07 $104.39 million $2.37 14.81 National Australia Bank $18.94 billion 3.47 $1.74 billion $0.38 26.29

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Australia Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats National Australia Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services. The company operates through five segments: Consumer Banking & Wealth, Business & Private Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, NZ Banking, and Corporate Functions & Other. The Consumer Banking & Wealth segment provides customers with access to independent advisers, including mortgage brokers and the financial planning network of self-employed, aligned and salaried advisers in Australia. The Business & Private Banking focuses on serving customers through NAB Business franchise and specialist services in key segments. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides lending and transactional products and services related to financial and debt capital market, custody and alternative investments. The NZ Banking segment comprises of retail, business, agribusiness, corporate and institutional, and insurance franchises in New Zealand that operates under the Bank of

