Analyzing Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) & SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Twilio has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Twilio and SolarWinds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $1.76 billion 34.51 -$490.98 million ($2.38) -144.21 SolarWinds $1.02 billion 2.64 $158.48 million $1.60 10.64

SolarWinds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SolarWinds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -32.40% -5.92% -5.08% SolarWinds 12.09% 8.35% 4.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Twilio and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 1 23 0 2.96 SolarWinds 2 6 3 0 2.09

Twilio currently has a consensus target price of $459.52, indicating a potential upside of 33.89%. SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $29.64, indicating a potential upside of 74.02%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Twilio.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

