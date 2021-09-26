Analyzing Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Video River Networks and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 4 0 2.43

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $19.79, suggesting a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% Cushman & Wakefield -0.35% -2.64% -0.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 7.77 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.53 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -18.49

Video River Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Video River Networks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

