AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post sales of $8.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 million and the highest is $21.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $67.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.34. 101,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,884. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $749.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.11 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 225,819 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

