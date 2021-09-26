Anchor Protocol (ANC) Hits Market Capitalization of $359.80 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00007058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $359.80 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 117,744,933 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

