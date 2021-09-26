Andrew Peller (ADW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Andrew Peller has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.40 million for the quarter.

In other Andrew Peller news, Director John Edward Peller sold 6,318 shares of Andrew Peller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total value of C$59,768.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at C$562,018.60.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

