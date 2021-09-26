Anna Griffin Sells 1,100 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $115,650.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

