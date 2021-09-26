Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.22. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 4,833 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AM shares. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

