Anyswap Achieves Market Cap of $98.62 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00012242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $98.62 million and $20.32 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00101427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.94 or 1.00217540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.76 or 0.06929276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00752344 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.