Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,424,920 shares of company stock valued at $143,310,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. 2,040,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

