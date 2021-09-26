Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 48,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2,944.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.