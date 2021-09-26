Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1,024.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 311,828 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

