Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $30.64 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

