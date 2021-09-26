Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

