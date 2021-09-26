Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

