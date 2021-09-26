Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 240.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGTC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of AGTC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

