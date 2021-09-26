AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Shares of APP opened at $79.47 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $3,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,169 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,179 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,269,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,276,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

