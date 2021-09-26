Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 29.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.15. 209,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.32 and its 200-day moving average is $343.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.14 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,880 shares of company stock valued at $82,218,335 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

