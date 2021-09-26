Ark Market Cap Hits $209.23 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Ark has a total market cap of $209.23 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,186,988 coins and its circulating supply is 132,066,091 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.