Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 16%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares traded down 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $23.52. 22,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,915,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

