Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,272,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,887 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $59,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $25.57 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -150.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

