Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 6,432 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.57% of H&R Block worth $66,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 218,646 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

