Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 65,628 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,628 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.08% of Morningstar worth $119,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 828.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Morningstar by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,108,368.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,163,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,475,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,187,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,591 shares of company stock worth $66,463,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $278.65 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.37.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

