Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 11,753 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $109,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $104.12.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

