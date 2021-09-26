Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 3,810 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.91% of Floor & Decor worth $100,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $132.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.38.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,590 shares of company stock worth $47,305,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.