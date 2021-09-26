ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ASM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $411.00 on Friday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $448.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.59.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.