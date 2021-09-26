ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.58. 1,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,364,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATIP shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

