Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

Shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.78. Audacy shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 10,326 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $543.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

