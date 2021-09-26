Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.