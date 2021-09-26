Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,747,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

