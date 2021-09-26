B. Riley Weighs in on Teck Resources Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

TECK stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,909,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

