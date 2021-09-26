Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $162.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

