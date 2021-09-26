Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $16.96 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $136.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

