Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,695 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Roku worth $203,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $321.89 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.91. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.58.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

