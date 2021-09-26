Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 128,067 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Fortive worth $188,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

FTV opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.