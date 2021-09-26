Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 5,803 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $173,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after purchasing an additional 278,503 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,122,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE MAA opened at $189.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.71. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.