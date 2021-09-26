Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $178.71 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,802,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of FirstEnergy worth $178,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

