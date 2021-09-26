Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $184.59 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $184,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,704,000 after acquiring an additional 598,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

