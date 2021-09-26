Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,247 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $200,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $193.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $109.67 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

