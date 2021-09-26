Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $25.65.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Bank of South Carolina worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

