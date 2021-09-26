Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of FDNI opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $57.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.