Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

GENI opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

