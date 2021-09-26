Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $130,000 Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 52.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 259.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $79.76 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 350,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,096,233 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

