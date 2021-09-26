Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CarMax were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $144.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

