Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,500 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.72. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $140.02 and a one year high of $185.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.