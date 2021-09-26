Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,162,269 shares of company stock worth $262,300,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT opened at $19.91 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

