Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 63,632 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $4,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

NYSE:C opened at $71.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

